Eastern Bank Decreases Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

Eastern Bank lowered its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,257,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,849 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF comprises 1.4% of Eastern Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Eastern Bank owned about 1.65% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $25,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BSCP. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 1,045,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,502,000 after buying an additional 346,516 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.8% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 3,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 205,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Solution Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Retirement Solution Inc. now owns 19,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 916 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCP opened at $20.01 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $19.85 and a 52 week high of $22.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.56.

