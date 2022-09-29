Eastern Bank Decreases Stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Eastern Bank cut its position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 602 shares during the period. Eastern Bank owned 0.13% of Eastman Chemical worth $14,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 12,812.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,825,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $204,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811,365 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 1st quarter valued at $76,900,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1,931.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 530,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,445,000 after buying an additional 504,364 shares during the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter worth $36,273,000. Finally, Conning Inc. purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the first quarter valued at $33,390,000. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eastman Chemical Stock Up 2.5 %

Eastman Chemical stock opened at $72.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.27. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $70.63 and a fifty-two week high of $129.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.30.

Eastman Chemical Dividend Announcement

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. Analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 8.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on EMN shares. StockNews.com cut Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $97.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $123.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Eastman Chemical from $102.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eastman Chemical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.53.

Eastman Chemical Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

