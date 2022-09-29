Eastern Bank Has $4.90 Million Position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

Eastern Bank boosted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 149,283 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,570 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NUSC. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,441,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281,731 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 17.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 799,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,845,000 after buying an additional 119,025 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 671,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,765,000 after buying an additional 6,708 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 543,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,654,000 after buying an additional 45,231 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 304,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,802,000 after acquiring an additional 52,000 shares during the period.

Get Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $32.98 on Thursday. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.96 and a fifty-two week high of $29.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.07.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.