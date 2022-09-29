Eastern Bank Has $8.31 Million Stock Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Eastern Bank lessened its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 58,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,500 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Moderna were worth $8,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MRNA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,671,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,939,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,462 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC raised its holdings in Moderna by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 6,928,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,443,000 after buying an additional 2,641,144 shares during the last quarter. Theleme Partners LLP boosted its position in Moderna by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 6,336,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,601,000 after buying an additional 1,314,766 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Moderna by 108.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,818,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Moderna by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,503,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,483,000 after acquiring an additional 20,416 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MRNA shares. Argus decreased their price target on Moderna from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Moderna from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Moderna from $199.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.08.

In other Moderna news, insider Juan Andres sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,555,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Moderna news, insider Juan Andres sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,555,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO David W. Meline sold 164 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.66, for a total transaction of $28,480.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,146.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 598,048 shares of company stock worth $94,024,942. 17.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $122.15 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.61 and a 1 year high of $397.98.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 61.12% and a return on equity of 94.76%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

