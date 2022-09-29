Eastern Bank Has $9.35 Million Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Posted by on Sep 29th, 2022

Eastern Bank boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DEGet Rating) by 2,264.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,890 shares during the period. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $9,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DE. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2.4% during the first quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2.6% in the first quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its position in Deere & Company by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DE. Bank of America lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $335.00 to $381.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Deere & Company from $410.00 to $423.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $407.68.

Insider Transactions at Deere & Company

In related news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total value of $1,499,971.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,464,543.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Deere & Company Price Performance

NYSE DE opened at $345.90 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $354.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $361.73. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $283.81 and a 52-week high of $446.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DEGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.64 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 12.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 22.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.59%.

About Deere & Company

(Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.