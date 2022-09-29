Eastern Bank Has $9.35 Million Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Eastern Bank boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 2,264.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,890 shares during the period. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $9,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DE. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2.4% during the first quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2.6% in the first quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its position in Deere & Company by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DE. Bank of America lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $335.00 to $381.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Deere & Company from $410.00 to $423.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $407.68.

In related news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total value of $1,499,971.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,464,543.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE DE opened at $345.90 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $354.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $361.73. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $283.81 and a 52-week high of $446.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.64 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 12.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 22.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.59%.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

