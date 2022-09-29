Eastern Bank Invests $13.29 Million in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 98,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $13,285,000. Eastern Bank owned approximately 0.09% of Camden Property Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 350.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 80.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 492.4% during the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 31.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Camden Property Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Camden Property Trust stock opened at $120.36 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $134.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Camden Property Trust has a 52 week low of $117.04 and a 52 week high of $180.37.

Camden Property Trust Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Camden Property Trust

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.41%.

In other Camden Property Trust news, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 1,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total value of $238,001.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,260,357.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $175.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Camden Property Trust from $143.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Camden Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.77.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

Further Reading

