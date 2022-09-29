Eastern Bank Lowers Stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Eastern Bank decreased its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,249 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 670 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank’s holdings in State Street were worth $2,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of State Street during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Financial Corp IN raised its position in State Street by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 438 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of State Street by 165.5% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 746 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. 89.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get State Street alerts:

State Street Stock Performance

STT opened at $63.23 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $23.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.58. State Street Co. has a 52-week low of $58.79 and a 52-week high of $104.87.

State Street Increases Dividend

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.18. State Street had a net margin of 22.61% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. This is a boost from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. State Street’s payout ratio is currently 31.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of State Street to $74.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of State Street from $95.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Evercore ISI set a $78.00 target price on State Street in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on State Street from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on State Street from $106.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, State Street has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

State Street Company Profile

(Get Rating)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.