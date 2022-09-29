Eastern Bank Sells 13,503 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ)

Eastern Bank lessened its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,456,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,503 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 1.5% of Eastern Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $28,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSCQ. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $106,572,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 585.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,736,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,466,000 after buying an additional 1,483,235 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,155,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,085,000 after acquiring an additional 424,641 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 159.8% in the 2nd quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 668,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,879,000 after acquiring an additional 411,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,040,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSEARCA BSCQ opened at $18.76 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $18.51 and a 52 week high of $21.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.45.

