Eastern Bank Sells 2,622 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Eastern Bank trimmed its position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 194,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,622 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank owned approximately 0.08% of Ameren worth $17,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veritable L.P. lifted its holdings in Ameren by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 10,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Ameren by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 216,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,271,000 after acquiring an additional 16,546 shares during the period. Prudential PLC lifted its position in Ameren by 20.5% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 38,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,657,000 after acquiring an additional 6,635 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 3.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Ameren by 19.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 46,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,353,000 after purchasing an additional 7,403 shares during the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.07, for a total transaction of $153,712.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,362,080.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.07, for a total transaction of $153,712.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,178 shares in the company, valued at $1,362,080.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 54,000 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total transaction of $5,032,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 267,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,964,948.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Price Performance

AEE stock opened at $86.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $92.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.67. Ameren Co. has a 52-week low of $80.27 and a 52-week high of $99.20.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01). Ameren had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 14.49%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

Ameren Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AEE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Ameren from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Ameren from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. UBS Group lowered shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $94.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Ameren from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Ameren from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.13.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Featured Stories

