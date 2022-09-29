Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Shares Sold by Eastern Bank

Eastern Bank lowered its position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 602 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank owned approximately 0.13% of Eastman Chemical worth $14,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,994,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,007,875,000 after purchasing an additional 138,868 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 12,812.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,825,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $204,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811,365 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 12.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,648,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $184,695,000 after purchasing an additional 179,730 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 12.6% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 718,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,372,000 after purchasing an additional 80,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,900,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Eastman Chemical Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE EMN opened at $72.64 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.30. The company has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 7.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.43. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $70.63 and a 12-month high of $129.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Eastman Chemical Dividend Announcement

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.18%. Eastman Chemical’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 8.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EMN. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $150.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Eastman Chemical from $102.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $123.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eastman Chemical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.53.

Eastman Chemical Profile

(Get Rating)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.