Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 295,013 First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 295,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,680,000. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF accounts for approximately 4.7% of Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 24,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,220,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,895,000 after buying an additional 117,086 shares during the last quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC now owns 171,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,522,000 after buying an additional 10,685 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 740,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,716,000 after buying an additional 8,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 20.0% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 37,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after buying an additional 6,282 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FIXD traded down $0.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $43.65. The stock had a trading volume of 965,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,615. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.14 and a fifty-two week high of $53.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.11.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 23rd.

