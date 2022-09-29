EDP Renováveis, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) Short Interest Up 69.8% in September

EDP Renováveis, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDRVF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 143,500 shares, a growth of 69.8% from the August 31st total of 84,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 159.4 days.

EDP Renováveis Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:EDRVF remained flat at $21.26 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,640. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.33. EDP Renováveis has a one year low of $19.20 and a one year high of $28.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EDRVF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on EDP Renováveis in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on EDP Renováveis from €20.10 ($20.51) to €23.90 ($24.39) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Societe Generale lifted their target price on EDP Renováveis from €21.00 ($21.43) to €22.00 ($22.45) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EDP Renováveis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.84.

About EDP Renováveis

EDP Renováveis, SA, a renewable energy company, plans, constructs, operates, and maintains electric power generation plants. The company operates wind and solar farms. As of December 31, 2021, it had an installed capacity of 5,908 megawatts in the United States; 2,194 megawatts in Spain; 795 megawatts in Brazil; and 1,142 megawatts in Portugal.

