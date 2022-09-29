Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Sold by White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,094 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 367 shares during the period. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 99.1% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 513.2% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 79.1% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 283 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $117.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.74, for a total value of $2,081,707.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,481,153.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.74, for a total transaction of $2,081,707.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,481,153.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total transaction of $611,571.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at $5,689,297.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,128 shares of company stock worth $8,223,839. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock traded down $0.57 on Thursday, hitting $83.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,746,764. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $81.87 and a 52-week high of $131.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $96.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.26. The company has a market capitalization of $51.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.14.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.