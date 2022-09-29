Elementeum (ELET) Price Reaches $0.0020

Elementeum (ELET) traded up 92.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 29th. In the last week, Elementeum has traded 17.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Elementeum has a total market capitalization of $10,468.19 and $32.00 worth of Elementeum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elementeum coin can now be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000260 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000322 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000029 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004107 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000380 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010953 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
Elementeum Profile
Elementeum’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,223,113 coins. Elementeum’s official website is www.etherlegends.com. Elementeum’s official Twitter account is @etherlegends and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Elementeum is /r/etherlegends and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Elementeum
