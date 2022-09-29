Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Center For Asset Management LLC

Center For Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 32.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. Center For Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 96.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

Shares of LLY stock opened at $332.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $313.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $305.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.10. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $224.22 and a one year high of $341.70. The firm has a market cap of $315.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 85.58% and a net margin of 19.58%. Eli Lilly and’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

LLY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $412.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $332.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eli Lilly and news, Director Jackson P. Tai bought 656 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $304.19 per share, for a total transaction of $199,548.64. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 62,857 shares in the company, valued at $19,120,470.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 89,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.85, for a total value of $29,776,095.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,875,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,574,940,536.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jackson P. Tai acquired 656 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $304.19 per share, for a total transaction of $199,548.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 62,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,120,470.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 286,268 shares of company stock worth $94,808,105 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Further Reading

