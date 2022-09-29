Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.09

Shares of Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.09 and traded as low as $0.52. Energy Focus shares last traded at $0.53, with a volume of 59,313 shares.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Energy Focus in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
Energy Focus Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.73 and its 200 day moving average is $1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.65.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Energy Focus
Energy Focus Company Profile
Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems, and controls and ultraviolet-C light disinfection products in the United States and internationally. It offers military maritime market light-emitting diode (LED) lighting products, such as Military-grade Intellitube retrofit TLED and the Invisitube ultra-low EMI TLED; and Military-grade fixtures, including LED globe lights, berth lights; high-bay fixtures and LED retrofit kits to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.
See Also
