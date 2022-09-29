Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.09

Shares of Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.09 and traded as low as $0.52. Energy Focus shares last traded at $0.53, with a volume of 59,313 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Energy Focus in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get Energy Focus alerts:

Energy Focus Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.73 and its 200 day moving average is $1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Energy Focus

Energy Focus Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Energy Focus stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Energy Focus, Inc. ( NASDAQ:EFOI Get Rating ) by 50.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,200 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,500 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned about 1.27% of Energy Focus worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 22.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems, and controls and ultraviolet-C light disinfection products in the United States and internationally. It offers military maritime market light-emitting diode (LED) lighting products, such as Military-grade Intellitube retrofit TLED and the Invisitube ultra-low EMI TLED; and Military-grade fixtures, including LED globe lights, berth lights; high-bay fixtures and LED retrofit kits to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Focus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Focus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.