Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Stock Position Boosted by Secure Asset Management LLC

Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 142.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,114 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 20,636 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in Energy Transfer by 40.8% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 40.7% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 68.6% in the second quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 4,671 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE ET traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 477,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,416,496. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.07. Energy Transfer LP has a twelve month low of $7.96 and a twelve month high of $12.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.85.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $25.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.88 billion. Analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.37%. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ET. US Capital Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.67.

Insider Activity

In other Energy Transfer news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 2,428,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.04 per share, for a total transaction of $29,242,113.88. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 52,007,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,166,976.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 2,428,747 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.04 per share, with a total value of $29,242,113.88. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 52,007,224 shares in the company, valued at $626,166,976.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard D. Brannon bought 26,027 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.47 per share, with a total value of $246,475.69. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 388,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,677,646.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 4,045,866 shares of company stock worth $46,895,136. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Energy Transfer

(Get Rating)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

