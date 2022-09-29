Enovis (NYSE:ENOV) Sets New 52-Week Low at $45.81

Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $45.81 and last traded at $45.96, with a volume of 1034 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on ENOV shares. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Enovis in a report on Monday, June 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Enovis in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Argus started coverage on shares of Enovis in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Enovis in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Enovis in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.17.

Enovis Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.14.

Insider Activity

Enovis ( NYSE:ENOV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $395.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.23 million. Enovis had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 5.39%. Enovis’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Enovis Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Bradley J. Tandy sold 3,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total value of $195,898.45. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,409.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Enovis

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENOV. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enovis during the second quarter worth about $23,610,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Enovis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $299,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Enovis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,292,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Enovis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,978,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Enovis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,748,000. 89.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enovis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and distributes medical device products used by orthopedic specialists, surgeons, primary care physicians, pain management specialists, physical therapists, podiatrists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, and other healthcare professionals to treat patients with musculoskeletal conditions resulting from degenerative diseases, deformities, traumatic events, and sports related injuries.

Featured Articles

