Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGRO) Short Interest Up 232.7% in September

Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGRO – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,300 shares, a growth of 232.7% from the August 31st total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Enstar Group Trading Down 0.2 %

ESGRO stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.69. 10,304 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,687. Enstar Group has a 52 week low of $23.52 and a 52 week high of $27.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.83.

Enstar Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.09%.

About Enstar Group

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It engages in the run-off property and casualty, and other non-life lines insurance businesses. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

