Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $33.83

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $33.83 and traded as low as $29.86. Enterprise Bancorp shares last traded at $30.07, with a volume of 5,575 shares changing hands.

Enterprise Bancorp Trading Up 0.1 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $367.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.51.

Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The savings and loans company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $39.95 million during the quarter. Enterprise Bancorp had a net margin of 23.53% and a return on equity of 12.14%.

Enterprise Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Enterprise Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.39%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Enterprise Bancorp by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 11,946 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Enterprise Bancorp by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 185,556 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,973,000 after purchasing an additional 2,361 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $335,000. M3F Inc. raised its holdings in Enterprise Bancorp by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 133,724 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,305,000 after purchasing an additional 27,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Enterprise Bancorp by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,610 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.29% of the company’s stock.

About Enterprise Bancorp

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company of Enterprise Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services. It offers commercial and retail deposit products, including checking accounts, limited-transactional savings and money market accounts, commercial sweep products, and term certificates of deposit.

