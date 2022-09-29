Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Bought by CFO4Life Group LLC

CFO4Life Group LLC raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,824 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,549 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $520,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 64.5% in the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 133.1% in the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EPD has been the topic of several recent research reports. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. TD Securities upped their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James increased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE EPD traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.84. 5,609,313 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,492,173. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.18 and its 200-day moving average is $25.95. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $20.42 and a 12-month high of $28.65.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The business had revenue of $16.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.97%. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enterprise Products Partners

In other news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 6,500 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.78 per share, with a total value of $167,570.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 113,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,937,398.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 37.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.