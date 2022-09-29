Envista (NYSE:NVST) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $32.63

Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $32.63 and last traded at $32.68, with a volume of 4893 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.78.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Envista from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Envista from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Envista from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Envista from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Envista to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Envista currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.86.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.97.

Envista ( NYSE:NVST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. Envista had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 8.26%. The business had revenue of $645.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.55 million. On average, research analysts predict that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Envista by 4.9% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Envista by 50.1% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Envista by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 5,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Envista by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Envista by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 57,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, sale, and marketing of dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the Nobel Biocare, Alpha-Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic brands; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

