EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Holdings Lowered by Dearborn Partners LLC

Dearborn Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 364,262 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 529 shares during the quarter. EOG Resources comprises 1.7% of Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $40,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,391,572 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $6,246,646,000 after buying an additional 1,046,224 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,646,390 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $5,561,649,000 after purchasing an additional 528,077 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,748,452 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $4,381,518,000 after purchasing an additional 502,626 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,417,102 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,553,563,000 after purchasing an additional 491,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 196.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,859,925 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,175,599,000 after purchasing an additional 6,529,464 shares in the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $164.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. TD Securities raised shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.85.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of EOG Resources stock traded up $0.64 on Thursday, reaching $112.37. The stock had a trading volume of 67,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,233,184. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $114.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.41. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.91 and a fifty-two week high of $147.99. The stock has a market cap of $65.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.55.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by ($0.25). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 25.71%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 15.61 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous special dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

EOG Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.