ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) Shares Sold by River Road Asset Management LLC

River Road Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,850,221 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 40,499 shares during the period. ePlus accounts for approximately 1.4% of River Road Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. River Road Asset Management LLC owned about 6.90% of ePlus worth $98,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PLUS. New Century Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ePlus by 161.9% during the first quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ePlus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in ePlus by 87.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,458 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in ePlus by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of ePlus in the 1st quarter worth $205,000. 94.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLUS stock traded down $1.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $40.73. The stock had a trading volume of 205 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,321. ePlus inc. has a one year low of $40.37 and a one year high of $69.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

ePlus ( NASDAQ:PLUS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $458.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.25 million. ePlus had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 16.13%. Equities research analysts forecast that ePlus inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including managed, professional, security solutions, cloud consulting and hosting, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

