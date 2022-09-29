EQB (TSE:EQB) Hits New 12-Month Low at $45.51

EQB Inc. (TSE:EQB – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$45.51 and last traded at C$45.51, with a volume of 6304 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$47.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EQB shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on EQB from C$75.00 to C$74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on EQB from C$80.00 to C$79.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on EQB from C$88.00 to C$89.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Raymond James raised their target price on EQB from C$85.50 to C$86.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on EQB from C$75.00 to C$73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$74.50.

Get EQB alerts:

EQB Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$53.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$58.49. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.50.

EQB Increases Dividend

EQB ( TSE:EQB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported C$1.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.26 by C($0.51). The firm had revenue of C$164.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$178.60 million. Research analysts forecast that EQB Inc. will post 9.8800001 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This is an increase from EQB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. EQB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.01%.

About EQB

(Get Rating)

EQB Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EQB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.