Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $809.50.

EQIX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Equinix from $875.00 to $765.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays lowered Equinix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $833.00 to $674.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Equinix from $718.00 to $716.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $750.00 to $790.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th.

In other Equinix news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $245,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,835,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $245,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,835,350. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.15, for a total transaction of $2,383,263.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,274,232.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,808 shares of company stock worth $3,394,370 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Equinix during the 4th quarter worth $625,540,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Equinix by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,008,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,947,400,000 after purchasing an additional 630,477 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Equinix by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,928,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,552,383,000 after purchasing an additional 441,521 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Equinix by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,815,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,192,709,000 after purchasing an additional 250,501 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Equinix by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,930,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,848,034,000 after buying an additional 228,639 shares in the last quarter. 93.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $576.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Equinix has a 12-month low of $563.49 and a 12-month high of $853.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $659.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $679.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $3.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 176.39%.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

