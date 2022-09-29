Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for First Foundation Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:FFWM)

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for First Foundation in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 28th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini forecasts that the bank will earn $2.25 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for First Foundation’s current full-year earnings is $2.19 per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on First Foundation from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James dropped their price target on First Foundation from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

Shares of FFWM stock opened at $18.81 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.44. First Foundation has a one year low of $18.31 and a one year high of $29.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07. First Foundation had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 33.93%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FFWM. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Foundation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in First Foundation by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 116,578 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after buying an additional 19,595 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in First Foundation by 1,087.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 332,187 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,258,000 after buying an additional 304,221 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in First Foundation in the 4th quarter valued at $605,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in First Foundation in the 4th quarter valued at $3,247,000. 69.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. First Foundation’s payout ratio is 17.74%.

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal banking, business banking, and private wealth management services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

