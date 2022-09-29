Ergo Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $147.40 Million (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 29th. During the last seven days, Ergo has traded 39.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ergo has a market cap of $147.40 million and $2.00 million worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ergo coin can currently be purchased for about $2.44 or 0.00012652 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ergo alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,261.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000311 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00021738 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.30 or 0.00276724 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.40 or 0.00142256 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.71 or 0.00772075 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $115.63 or 0.00600329 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.51 or 0.00599575 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000884 BTC.

About Ergo

Ergo (CRYPTO:ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 5th, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 60,484,485 coins. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org/en. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ergo

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute.EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch.EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019)”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ergo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ergo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.