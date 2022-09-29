Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $10.74

Shares of Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.74 and last traded at $10.97, with a volume of 243150 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.16.

EBKDY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Erste Group Bank from €34.00 ($34.69) to €32.00 ($32.65) in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Erste Group Bank from €38.00 ($38.78) to €34.00 ($34.69) in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Erste Group Bank from €44.00 ($44.90) to €38.00 ($38.78) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

The stock has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.31.

Erste Group Bank ( OTCMKTS:EBKDY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter. Erste Group Bank had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 20.35%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Erste Group Bank AG will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Erste Group Bank AG provides a range of banking and other financial services to retail, corporate, real estate, and public sector customers in Austria, Central and Eastern Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center segments.

