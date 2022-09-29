Ervin Investment Management LLC Has $1.25 Million Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Ervin Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,115 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 615 shares during the quarter. Oracle makes up approximately 1.1% of Ervin Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Ervin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $417,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $481,000. Standard Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 110.4% in the 4th quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 947 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on ORCL shares. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, June 27th. UBS Group set a $75.00 price objective on Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 target price on Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Oracle from $83.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.67.

NYSE ORCL traded down $1.51 on Thursday, reaching $61.56. The company had a trading volume of 199,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,716,736. The firm has a market cap of $165.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.87. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.03 and a fifty-two week high of $106.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.23.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.07). Oracle had a net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 161.07%. The company had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.95%.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

