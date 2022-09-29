ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

ESSA Bancorp Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ESSA opened at $19.85 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $206.12 million, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.72. ESSA Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $14.79 and a fifty-two week high of $21.61.

Get ESSA Bancorp alerts:

ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $17.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.81 million. ESSA Bancorp had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 8.70%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ESSA Bancorp will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

ESSA Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of ESSA Bancorp

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. ESSA Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.43%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 18,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 4,798 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 11,575 shares in the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 323,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,804,000 after buying an additional 42,126 shares in the last quarter. 37.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ESSA Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. The company accepts savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ESSA Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESSA Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.