Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $19.48

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $19.48 and last traded at $19.48, with a volume of 239 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.37.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EPRT shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America raised Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James reduced their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Essential Properties Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.83.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.68%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPRT. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 45,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 12,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 27,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. 97.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

