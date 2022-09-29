EthereumMax Hits 24 Hour Volume of $8,844.00 (EMAX)

EthereumMax (EMAX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 28th. EthereumMax has a total market capitalization of $9.62 million and approximately $8,844.00 worth of EthereumMax was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EthereumMax coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, EthereumMax has traded down 14.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004096 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00010990 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068712 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10559062 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EthereumMax Coin Profile

EthereumMax launched on May 12th, 2021. EthereumMax’s total supply is 2,000,000,000,000,000 coins. The official website for EthereumMax is www.ethereummax.org. The Reddit community for EthereumMax is https://reddit.com/r/EthereumMax. EthereumMax’s official Twitter account is @ethereum_max and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling EthereumMax

According to CryptoCompare, “EthereumMax is an expansion of the Ethereum ecosystem. $eMax is a decentralized financial cryptocurrency hosted on the Ethereum blockchain. It is designed to provide a secured approach to managing digital assets and providing instant access to rewards for holders.The token was built with a vision to strengthen the existing systems while adding secondary benefits that redistributes 2% of all transactions to existing holders. This will supply investors with an increase of $eMax in their wallets with each transaction.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EthereumMax directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EthereumMax should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EthereumMax using one of the exchanges listed above.

