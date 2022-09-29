EtherGem Price Hits $0.0063 on Top Exchanges (EGEM)

EtherGem (EGEM) traded up 9.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. Over the last seven days, EtherGem has traded up 15.1% against the dollar. One EtherGem coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000033 BTC on major exchanges. EtherGem has a total market cap of $123,373.72 and $675.00 worth of EtherGem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EtherGem Profile

EtherGem launched on March 20th, 2018. EtherGem’s total supply is 38,192,180 coins and its circulating supply is 19,483,114 coins. The official message board for EtherGem is bctann.egem.io. The Reddit community for EtherGem is /r/egem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EtherGem’s official Twitter account is @ETHERGEMCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here. EtherGem’s official website is egem.io.

Buying and Selling EtherGem

According to CryptoCompare, “(EGEM) is a community-supported coin with no pre-mine. Based off of Ethereum. It also offers quarry nodes that pay dividends to node holders and a robust discord community with a bot that helps the management of daily tasks for node holders and members.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EtherGem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EtherGem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EtherGem using one of the exchanges listed above.

