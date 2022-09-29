European Assets Trust PLC to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.20 (LON:EAT)

European Assets Trust PLC (LON:EAT – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.20 ($0.03) per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

European Assets Trust Price Performance

Shares of LON:EAT opened at GBX 79 ($0.95) on Thursday. European Assets Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 78.12 ($0.94) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 147 ($1.78). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 89.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 97.80. The stock has a market capitalization of £284.45 million and a P/E ratio of 272.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Get European Assets Trust alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other European Assets Trust news, insider Martin Breuer acquired 14,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 83 ($1.00) per share, with a total value of £11,869 ($14,341.47).

About European Assets Trust

European Assets Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by F&C Investment Business Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of small and mid cap companies with a market capitalization below that of the largest company in the Euromoney Smaller European Companies (ex UK) Index or below Euro 2.5 billion.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for European Assets Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for European Assets Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.