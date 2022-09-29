Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:ETCMY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:ETCMY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 77.8% from the August 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ETCMY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Eutelsat Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Eutelsat Communications from €12.00 ($12.24) to €12.65 ($12.91) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Cheuvreux downgraded shares of Eutelsat Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Eutelsat Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co started coverage on shares of Eutelsat Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. They set a “sell” rating and a €7.50 ($7.65) target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.05.

Get Eutelsat Communications alerts:

Eutelsat Communications Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ETCMY traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.90. The stock had a trading volume of 380 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,017. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.60. Eutelsat Communications has a fifty-two week low of $1.87 and a fifty-two week high of $3.84.

Eutelsat Communications Company Profile

Eutelsat Communications SA engages in the operation of telecommunication satellites for the digital communications markets. It provides video services, such as broadcast DTH, distribution, HD and ultra HD channels, and occasional use services; connectivity services; and Internet of Things and low earth orbit solutions.

Featured Stories

