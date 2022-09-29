Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) Shares Gap Down to $6.59

Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.59, but opened at $6.28. Eventbrite shares last traded at $6.26, with a volume of 1,428 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EB. KeyCorp started coverage on Eventbrite in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Eventbrite from $16.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Eventbrite from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Eventbrite to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Eventbrite in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.66. The company has a market cap of $601.72 million, a P/E ratio of -8.79 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Eventbrite ( NYSE:EB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $66.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.07 million. Eventbrite had a negative net margin of 30.61% and a negative return on equity of 43.35%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eventbrite, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EB. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its position in shares of Eventbrite by 107.3% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,753,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425,250 shares during the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Eventbrite by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 4,964,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,200 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Eventbrite by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,972,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,747,000 after purchasing an additional 781,763 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in Eventbrite by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marathon Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,970,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,503,000 after purchasing an additional 347,205 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Eventbrite during the 2nd quarter worth $3,493,000. 83.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eventbrite, Inc operates a self-service ticketing and experience technology platform that serves event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales.

