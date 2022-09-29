Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday.

EVBG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on Everbridge from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Everbridge from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on Everbridge from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Everbridge from $59.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Everbridge from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $64.54.

Shares of NASDAQ EVBG opened at $32.83 on Monday. Everbridge has a 12 month low of $24.10 and a 12 month high of $164.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.62 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.30 and a 200-day moving average of $37.24.

Everbridge ( NASDAQ:EVBG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.29. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 10.40% and a negative net margin of 23.44%. The company had revenue of $103.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share. Everbridge’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Everbridge will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Everbridge by 14.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,047,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,649,000 after buying an additional 511,847 shares during the last quarter. Lead Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everbridge during the first quarter valued at $54,755,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Everbridge by 74.5% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,068,896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,812,000 after acquiring an additional 456,305 shares during the period. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Everbridge by 429.1% in the second quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC now owns 877,470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,473,000 after acquiring an additional 711,634 shares during the period. Finally, Spyglass Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Everbridge by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 802,257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,016,000 after acquiring an additional 141,986 shares during the period. 96.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

