Evercore ISI Lowers AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Price Target to $217.00

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Evercore ISI from $220.00 to $217.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “in-line” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.41% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $275.00 to $237.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $210.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $214.00 to $174.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AvalonBay Communities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.89.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Performance

Shares of AVB stock opened at $186.41 on Tuesday. AvalonBay Communities has a one year low of $181.43 and a one year high of $259.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $204.96 and its 200 day moving average is $213.28. The company has a market capitalization of $26.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AvalonBay Communities

AvalonBay Communities ( NYSE:AVB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.07. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 33.39% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The company had revenue of $644.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. AvalonBay Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities will post 9.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the first quarter valued at $428,000. Concentric Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2.3% in the first quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,897,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,166,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1,434.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 39,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,698,000 after purchasing an additional 36,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 133.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

