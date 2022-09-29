EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.50.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EVER shares. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of EverQuote in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on EverQuote from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

EverQuote Trading Up 10.0 %

NASDAQ EVER opened at $7.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $229.23 million, a PE ratio of -9.27 and a beta of 1.23. EverQuote has a twelve month low of $6.45 and a twelve month high of $19.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at EverQuote

EverQuote ( NASDAQ:EVER Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $101.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.77 million. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 24.45% and a negative net margin of 5.50%. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. Research analysts predict that EverQuote will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

In other EverQuote news, CEO Jayme Mendal sold 9,070 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.67, for a total value of $60,496.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 280,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,873,436.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CTO David Brainard sold 3,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $37,707.60. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 120,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,211,919.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jayme Mendal sold 9,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.67, for a total value of $60,496.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,873,436.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,349 shares of company stock valued at $132,756 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EverQuote

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in EverQuote during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in EverQuote by 398.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 2,392 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in EverQuote during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in EverQuote by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 6,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in EverQuote by 246.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 5,592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.40% of the company’s stock.

About EverQuote

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, and health insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

Further Reading

