Exane BNP Paribas Lowers Icade (OTCMKTS:CDMGF) to Neutral

Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Icade (OTCMKTS:CDMGF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have €41.00 ($41.84) target price on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Icade from €75.00 ($76.53) to €60.00 ($61.22) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Barclays dropped their target price on Icade from €70.00 ($71.43) to €65.00 ($66.33) in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Icade from €74.00 ($75.51) to €50.00 ($51.02) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Societe Generale dropped their target price on Icade from €81.50 ($83.16) to €68.50 ($69.90) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Icade from €70.00 ($71.43) to €55.00 ($56.12) in a report on Monday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $58.96.

Icade Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CDMGF opened at $36.37 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.43 and its 200-day moving average is $53.63. Icade has a 1 year low of $36.37 and a 1 year high of $79.30.

Icade Company Profile

As an investor and a developer, Icade is an integrated real estate player that designs innovative real estate products and services adapted to new urban lifestyles and habits. By placing corporate social responsibility and innovation at the core of its strategy, Icade is closely involved with stakeholders and users in the citieslocal authorities and communities, companies and employees, institutions and associations.

