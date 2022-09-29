Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires 39,566 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 19,300.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,771 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,566 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $12,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the first quarter worth $25,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 96.0% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the first quarter worth about $33,000. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LLY traded down $4.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $330.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,725,688. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $224.22 and a 12-month high of $341.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $313.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $305.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $313.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.33, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.38.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.61). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 85.58%. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. UBS Group raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $335.00 to $363.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $332.19.

In related news, Director Jackson P. Tai acquired 656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $304.19 per share, for a total transaction of $199,548.64. Following the purchase, the director now owns 62,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,120,470.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 17,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.76, for a total transaction of $5,760,075.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,966,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,595,892,540. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jackson P. Tai bought 656 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $304.19 per share, with a total value of $199,548.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,120,470.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 286,268 shares of company stock worth $94,808,105. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

