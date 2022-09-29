Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Boosts Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 3,998.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,007 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,592 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $8,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. NatWest Group plc grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.4% during the second quarter. NatWest Group plc now owns 9,226 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,482,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,946 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,569 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,677,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,038 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,164,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Broadcom by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,121 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,495,000 after purchasing an additional 5,203 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on AVGO. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $658.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $675.33.

NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $16.56 on Thursday, reaching $449.40. The stock had a trading volume of 72,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,555,843. The company has a market cap of $182.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $518.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $544.64. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $456.35 and a 12-month high of $677.76.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.84 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 63.42%. The company’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.32 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 70.93%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

