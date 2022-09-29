Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Raises Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 50.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 295,396 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 99,107 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $11,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its position in shares of Intel by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 12,353 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,917 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,681,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,306 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 4.2% during the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 5,483 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 2.5% during the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,248 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. 61.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.35. 1,100,071 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,353,788. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.84. Intel Co. has a one year low of $26.60 and a one year high of $56.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $108.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.65.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.40). Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on INTC shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Intel from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Northland Securities dropped their price target on Intel from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $30.00 price target on Intel in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Intel from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut Intel to a “negative” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.96.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 14,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.