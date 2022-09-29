Executive Network Partnering (NYSE:ENPC) Research Coverage Started at Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Executive Network Partnering (NYSE:ENPC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Executive Network Partnering’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.95 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.73 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.37 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.44 EPS.
Executive Network Partnering Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of ENPC opened at $9.93 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.94. Executive Network Partnering has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $10.24.
Institutional Trading of Executive Network Partnering
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Executive Network Partnering by 15.0% during the first quarter. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. now owns 167,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 21,782 shares during the period. Exos Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Executive Network Partnering by 50.9% during the first quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 99,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 33,507 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Executive Network Partnering during the second quarter valued at about $337,000. Fountainhead AM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Executive Network Partnering during the first quarter valued at about $356,000. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Executive Network Partnering during the first quarter valued at about $502,000. Institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.
About Executive Network Partnering
Executive Network Partnering Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar partnering transaction with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Executive Network Partnering (ENPC)
- This Little Known Small Cap Is Up 139%: Is The Stock A Buy?
- A Trio of Q3 Winners With Room to Run
- Can HCA Healthcare Weather the Normalization?
- Can United Natural Foods Fight Both Inflation and the Fed?
- Mullen Automotive Is Ready To Get In Gear
Receive News & Ratings for Executive Network Partnering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Executive Network Partnering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.