Exeter Financial LLC Has $2.81 Million Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Exeter Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Waste Management comprises about 1.6% of Exeter Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WM. Peoples Financial Services CORP. increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 769.6% in the first quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its position in Waste Management by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 7,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Waste Management by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Waste Management by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 760,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,942,000 after buying an additional 19,853 shares during the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $160.00 target price on shares of Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.00.

Shares of WM traded down $3.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $161.24. 51,815 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,807,546. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.76. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.58 and a fifty-two week high of $175.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $168.62 and a 200-day moving average of $160.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 30.69%. Waste Management’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.78%.

In other news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 8,971 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total value of $1,523,544.93. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,221 shares in the company, valued at $5,472,092.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP John J. Morris sold 22,795 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.82, for a total value of $3,871,046.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,461 shares in the company, valued at $16,211,187.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 8,971 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total transaction of $1,523,544.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,472,092.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 54,067 shares of company stock valued at $9,292,271. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

