Exeter Financial LLC Has $4.51 Million Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Exeter Financial LLC lifted its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the quarter. Aflac accounts for about 2.5% of Exeter Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $4,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 120.2% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Aflac by 96.8% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Aflac during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Aflac by 74.7% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. 66.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Aflac alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AFL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Aflac from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.17.

Aflac Trading Down 1.1 %

AFL stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Thursday, hitting $56.60. The company had a trading volume of 77,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,853,627. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.91. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $52.04 and a 52-week high of $67.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.27. Aflac had a net margin of 20.37% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 23rd. Aflac’s payout ratio is 24.13%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Teresa L. White sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total value of $592,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,953,325.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 16,946 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $1,085,052.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,395,190.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Teresa L. White sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total transaction of $592,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,953,325.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,272 shares of company stock worth $2,338,959. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.