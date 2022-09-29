Exeter Financial LLC Purchases 2,745 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Exeter Financial LLC increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,421 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,745 shares during the quarter. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $2,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 645.8% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 179 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 114.6% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 191 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TROW traded down $2.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $107.20. The company had a trading volume of 71,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,898,934. The business’s 50-day moving average is $120.75 and its 200 day moving average is $125.85. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.72 and a 52 week high of $223.36. The company has a market cap of $24.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.29.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.45). T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 33.26% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. TheStreet cut T. Rowe Price Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.30.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total value of $1,509,086.81. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 136,410 shares in the company, valued at $17,311,793.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total transaction of $119,462.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,517,636.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,891 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total transaction of $1,509,086.81. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 136,410 shares in the company, valued at $17,311,793.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About T. Rowe Price Group

(Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

