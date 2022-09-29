Extendicare (TSE:EXE) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $6.50

Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$6.50 and last traded at C$6.51, with a volume of 107723 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$6.68.

Separately, CIBC cut their price target on shares of Extendicare from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 231.24, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$7.26 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.32. The firm has a market cap of C$576.02 million and a P/E ratio of 81.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th. Extendicare’s payout ratio is currently 600.00%.

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as contract and consulting services to third parties.

