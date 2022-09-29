Falcon Wealth Planning Makes New $395,000 Investment in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Falcon Wealth Planning bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Next Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.1% during the second quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 28,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Gunma Bank Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter worth $10,651,000. Consolidated Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 131.9% during the second quarter. Consolidated Capital Management LLC now owns 20,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,767,000 after purchasing an additional 11,704 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 6,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Inverness Counsel LLC NY increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 525.7% in the 2nd quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 7,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 5,988 shares during the period. 41.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Up 2.0 %

QQQ stock opened at $279.94 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $269.28 and a fifty-two week high of $408.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $305.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $311.07.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a $0.519 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.